Listed Companies

Glass price inflation will crack 31% next month – Metroglass

Brent Melville
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Glass price inflation will crack 31% next month – Metroglass
Simon Mander: thermal performance changes will bring opportunities. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 09 Aug 2022
Metro Performance Glass, New Zealand’s largest glass processor, says residential and commercial builders should expect to pay more for glass on the back of imported raw product price hikes and impending changes to thermal code requirements. The NZX listed firm said it will add another 5% price increase on its products next month, bringing cumulative price escalations to 31% over the past 12 months. Its subsidiary, Australian Glass Group (AGG), had a pricing leap of 39% over the same period, both on cost inflation and on material...

