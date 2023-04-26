Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

James Hardie settles with Metlifecare ending long-running litigation

James Hardie settles with Metlifecare ending long-running litigation
James Hardie will record the costs associated with the agreement in the fourth quarter of its financial year. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
James Hardie and Metlifecare have reached an 11th-hour settlement in their long-running weather-tightness dispute just before a months-long trial was set to start.Metlifecare began proceedings in 2015, alleging James Hardie used defective products that resulted in leaky buildings, putting the health and safety of occupants at risk. The retirement village operator's case was being run separately to a homeowners' negligence suit against James Hardie, which settled in August 2021 with no admission of liability. The Australian sto...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

More Listed Companies

A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait
Primary Sector

A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait

A2 Milk expects revenue growth to be at the low end of its previous expectations.

Rebecca Howard 1:15pm
BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon
Markets

BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon

The research house sees dividends as a way to win back investor confidence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours
Markets

Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours

Freightways says it's meeting continuous disclosure obligations.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023
ForBarr approves of Precinct Properties’s stapled structure move
Property

ForBarr approves of Precinct Properties’s stapled structure move

Analysts say Precinct is “preserving the PIE”.

Ella Somers 24 Apr 2023