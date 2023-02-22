Menu
Queenstown airport hands $6m windfall to council, Akld Airport

International and domestic aircraft arrivals and departures climbed 119%. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Queenstown Airport Corp (QAC) expects to pay out its highest ever dividend this year, after announcing a $5.98 million disbursement for the half year to December 2022.The record half-year dividend comes off a 136% improvement in revenue to $30m, from $12.7m for the previous comparable period, with net profit after tax at $11.5m.Of its income, $16.6m had come from payments from airlines and general aviation, with $2.1m from parking and $1.3m from commercial vehicle access.The Queenstown-Lakes District Council will receive $4.49m of that for its...
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes by 50 basis points

The central bank said it would "look through" the short-term price pressures stemming from recent weather events.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm

