Listed Companies

Rakon to pay maiden dividend
Rakon's chair Lorraine Witten had been under pressure to pay a dividend. (Image: Rakon)
Victoria Young
Wed, 24 May 2023
Tech parts maker Rakon said it will pay a maiden dividend, as the company announced a 30% profit decline this morning. The firm said it will pay a 1.5c per share dividend and introduce a reinvestment plan.Rakon said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the 12 months to March 31 dropped to $42.2 million from $54.4m in the previous period, due to inflationary pressures and increased investment in growth initiatives.The company’s March guidance forecast 2023 earnings at between $40m and $4...
Primary Sector

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Transport

How the $100m hydrogen 'rebate' will work

Bridging the gap to fossil fuel pricing.

Brent Melville 10:00am
