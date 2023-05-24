Menu
Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 May 2023
The parent entity for payday lender Moola, NZ Fintech Group Holdings, owes secured creditors a “minimum” of $15.5m following a sale of the business’ debt, customer information and software, the first liquidators’ report says.Late last year, the company was placed into receivership after its secured lender, US firm Partners for Growth, called up its money.Thomas Rodewald was appointed receiver to the holding three companies within the group, including the parent company, NZ Fintech Group and NZ Fintech Solutions, with Ste...
