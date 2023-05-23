Menu
Trade minister off to the US for meetings

Damien O’Connor travels to Detroit for trade ministers' meetings. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 May 2023
Trade minister Damien O’Connor travels to Detroit on Wednesday to attend the annual APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting from May 24 to 29. Whilst in Detroit, O’Connor will also host a meeting of Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) ministers and participate in an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.The CPTTP meeting comes after Brunei ratified its membership last week and substantial conclusion of negotiations on the United Kingdom’s accession in Mar...
Warnings of electricity blackouts this winter
Peak demand has been rising more quickly than overall electricity demand.

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Bloomberg

What happens if America defaults on its debt?

Default scenarios span from localised pain to Dimon’s "panic".

Bloomberg 1:50pm
Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB

The long-awaited greyhound report has also been released.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
