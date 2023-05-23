Menu
Sjoerd Post stepping down as CEO of Jasmax

Sjoerd Post was CEO of Jasmax for five years. (Image: Jasmax)
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 May 2023
Sjoerd Post has resigned after five years as chief executive of architecture and design practice Jasmax. Post will continue to support the leadership team until his exit from the business in August, the company said in a statement.Jasmax chair Karen Price said the firm witnessed “significant transformation” with Sjoerd at the helm.“Worth a special mention is the record number of women that have been promoted into leadership roles, with a 50/50 executive team and a 50/50 board,” she said.In 2022, Post led Jasmax in o...
