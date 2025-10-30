- Who played Forrest Gump’s mother in the film Forrest Gump?
- Which zodiac sign is represented by the scales?
- According to the proverb, it was the straw that broke the camel’s what?
- What fish is used to make Worcestershire sauce?
- As of Oct 30, who was the chancellor of Germany?
- Which United States President signed the Social Security Amendments, bringing Medicaid and Medicare into law?
- Which has a higher peak, Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui, Auckland’s Mount Eden or Wellington’s Mount Victoria?
- Who was the first leader of Kīngitanga, otherwise known as the Māori King Movement?
- Which country won the 2014 Football World Cup?
- Tim Tams are made by which Australian biscuit company?
Scroll down for the answers.
ANSWERS: 1. Sally Field; 2. Libra; 3. Back; 4. Anchovies; 5. Friedrich Merz; 6. Lyndon B. Johnson; 7. Mount Maunganui (230 metres); 8. Pōtatau Te Wherowhero; 9. Germany; 10. Arnott’s.
If you have any feedback regarding our new quiz, please send it to [email protected].