How high is Auckland's Mount Eden? (Image: Creative commons)

Who played Forrest Gump’s mother in the film Forrest Gump? Which zodiac sign is represented by the scales? According to the proverb, it was the straw that broke the camel’s what? What fish is used to make Worcestershire sauce? As of Oct 30, who was the chancellor of Germany? Which United States President signed the Social Security Amendments, bringing Medicaid and Medicare into law? Which has a higher peak, Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui, Auckland’s Mount Eden or Wellington’s Mount Victoria? Who was the first leader of Kīngitanga, otherwise known as the Māori King Movement? Which country won the 2014 Football World Cup? Tim Tams are made by which Australian biscuit company?





ANSWERS: 1. Sally Field; 2. Libra; 3. Back; 4. Anchovies; 5. Friedrich Merz; 6. Lyndon B. Johnson; 7. Mount Maunganui (230 metres); 8. Pōtatau Te Wherowhero; 9. Germany; 10. Arnott’s.





