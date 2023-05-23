Menu
News in Brief

Jarden remains neutral on AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT has launched 22 new products across seven therapeutic areas and has 61 countries selling its Maxigesic products. (Image: AFT)
Ella Somers
Tue, 23 May 2023
Jarden won’t budge on its neutral rating for AFT Pharmaceuticals – even after the multinational pharmaceutical firm reported record revenue and declared a maiden dividend.AFT announced on Monday that its operating revenue was up 20% to $156.6 million for the 12 months to March 31, while operating profit from product sales and royalties rose 38% to $18.8m.Net profit after tax was $10.7m, down from the $19.8m in the same period a year ago. The core Australasian business contributed the most to growth, with revenue increasing 23.5%.&nb...
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Politics Free

Whānau Ora launches bold campaign

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said funding for Whānau Ora was "pretty bloody abysmal".

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:00am
