News in Brief

$100m hydrogen rebate will help ignite industry – council

HW Richardson has kicked off a hydrogen pilot in Southland. (Image: HWR)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 19 May 2023
The Hydrogen Council says the $100 million green hydrogen rebate, allocated in the 2023 budget, would help make hydrogen a financially viable option for industry.The rebate, of which a third is allocated over the next four years, is aimed at "bridging the price gap between fossil fuels and green hydrogen", energy and resources minister Megan Woods said.That subsidy will kick off in Southland, where the country's largest private transport operator, HW Richardson Group (HWR), is well advanced with setting up its first hydrogen produ...
