NZ Windfarms gets long awaited fast-tracked consent for Te Rere Hau upgrade

Staff reporters
Fri, 19 May 2023
NZ Windfarms’ application for a fast-track consent to upgrade its Te Rere Hau windfarm has been granted.The consent, granted under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, comes nearly two years after it was first proposed to shareholders.The Te Rere Hau farm, sitting on the Tararua Ranges, operates 92 small turbines. The successful consent would allow it to replace the older, smaller turbines with larger more efficient designs.The company described it as “significant” for New Zealand’s renewable electrici...
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
