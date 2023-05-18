Menu
Grimshaws slapped with $3.3m bill for leaky advice

(Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 18 May 2023
Grimshaw & Co has been ordered to pay almost $3.3 million to the body corporate of the leaky Spencer on Byron building in Auckland’s Takapuna for its negligent advice. The law firm secured a $20.1m settlement for the owners and body corporate of the 23-storey hotel and apartment complex in 2013, but later found itself at odds with the owners when the law governing unit titles was changed. Common property had been owned by the body corporate's shareholders based on their proportion of ownership. The law changed to the body cor...
