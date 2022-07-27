See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Listed Companies

Rising costs bite into Restaurant Brands' bottom line

Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Rising costs bite into Restaurant Brands' bottom line
Restaurant Brands has continued to grow sales despite inflation and the impact of covid-19. (Image: Restaurant Brands)
Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Jul 2022
RELATED
Restaurant Brands shares fell after the fast food operator warned first-half profit was weaker than a year earlier, after the firm struggled to pass on rising costs. The company's shares, of which three-quarters are owned by Mexico's Finaccess, declined 2.1% to $10.39 when the NZ Stock Exchange (NZX) opened, after the fast food company said net profit was between $14 million and $16m in the six months ended June 30. That's less than half the $34.5m profit of the period before and still down when accounting for the $11.4m b...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares fall as drug fails FDA threshold
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares are down 3.3% this morning after its announcement.

Primary Sector
NZ's foot and mouth response would be swift and drastic
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Harrowing stories of some 6 million pigs, sheep and cows culled and burned in the UK after the 2001 outbreak are front of mind for NZ farmers.

Energy FREE
Climate commission calls for carbon unit reduction at auction
Ella Somers | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

The climate change commission is calling for carbon unit limits and trigger prices to help curb high emissions.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.