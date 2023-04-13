Scott Tech product precision hits the mark

CEO John Kippenberger said Scott's half-year results prove a focus on industry-specific products is paying off. (Image: Supplied)

Scott Technology is continuing to find success with its product-focused strategy, posting strong half-year results.Revenue was up 11% to $127 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 20% to $15m for the six months to Feb 2023.Margins also improved across the smart automation and robotic solutions company’s portfolio, up to 26% from 22%, which ultimately led to a 60% increase in net profit to $7.8m for the period. Chief executive John Kippenberger told BusinessDesk that the results were evi...