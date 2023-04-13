Menu
Scott Tech product precision hits the mark

CEO John Kippenberger said Scott's half-year results prove a focus on industry-specific products is paying off. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Scott Technology is continuing to find success with its product-focused strategy, posting strong half-year results.Revenue was up 11% to $127 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 20% to $15m for the six months to Feb 2023.Margins also improved across the smart automation and robotic solutions company’s portfolio, up to 26% from 22%, which ultimately led to a 60% increase in net profit to $7.8m for the period. Chief executive John Kippenberger told BusinessDesk that the results were evi...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
