Scott Tech secures first sale of mining product

Scott’s modular mining product can process 1,200 samples a day. (Image: Scott Technology)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 May 2023
Scott Technology has inked a $12 million deal with Mineral Resources to supply the Australian mining company with its modular mining product.This is the first deal for one of Scott’s newer products, prototyped earlier this year, which can process up to 1,200 mining samples a day.The company has also had further wins, including three materials handling contracts with European companies: $3.2m with A-ware Food Group, $1.5m with Colruyt and $7m with Incom Leone.A new contract with appliance manufacturer Midea, worth $6.5m, is the third for t...
Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,813.01, down 65.7 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 6:40pm
Economy

Business confidence still low but lifting

Business confidence lifts from low levels.

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Fertiliser tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
