Spark to provide Starlink business broadband

News in Brief

Spark formed an agreement with Australian Starlink provider Netlinkz. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Wed, 31 May 2023
Spark has formed a deal with third-party Starlink satellite broadband provider Netlinkz to supply NZ businesses with business-grade Starlink connectivity later this year.The telco also announced that it is “working on” a satellite-to-mobile network service and will share details and timings for that soon.Spark product director Tessa Tierney said that trials are under way on the offering, which will expand its rural broadband offerings.“Spark has been providing satellite connectivity to Aotearoa since the 1970s and we own and o...
Primary Sector

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
