Primary Sector

Zespri profit falls 34% from record result on dwindling sales, skinnier margins

The kiwifruit marketer’s global ambitions were crimped. (Image: Zespri)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Zespri International posted a 34.1% decline in annual profit as lower sales volumes and more expensive freight and labour squeezed margins.  Net profit fell to $237.8 million in the 12 months ended March, from $361.5m, on a 5.6% dip in annual revenue to $4.22 billion. Global sales volumes shrank 8.9% to 183.5 million trays while licence income dropped to $308.1m from $436.7m.  Payments to growers fell to $2.24b from $2.47b. Returns per tray for green and SunGold kiwifruit fell below Zespri’s forecast, along with returns for orga...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
Media

WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
