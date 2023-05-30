Menu
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%

Reverse listing costs left the company in the red. (Image: WasteCo)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Reverse-listed WasteCo Group notched up an 83% increase in underlying earnings and revenue in the South Island waste management firm’s maiden result on the NZX. Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed to $5.9 million in the 12 months ended March 31 from $3.2m a year earlier, before WasteCo listed via the Goodwood Capital shell. Revenue rose to $34.4m from $18.8m, maintaining an operating Ebitda margin of 17%.The bottom line was weighed down by $1.6m of share-based payments and reverse listing co...
