Short-sellers see A2 Milk as a glass half-full

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Short-sellers see A2 Milk as a glass half-full
The belief may be growing that the company has turned a corner. (Image: Getty)
Investors have more than halved their bets that A2 Milk's shares will extend their massive decline as the milk marketing firm's improved earnings point to better times ahead. Short positioning dropped from 5.8% in early January to 2.77% on Oct 7, data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission showed. The move has tracked improved earnings and company outlook, along with an improvement in the share price. Short-selling essentially involves borrowing a security from a brokerage and selling it on the open mar...

