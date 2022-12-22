Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Synlait warns of weaker profit after IT glitches

Synlait warns of weaker profit after IT glitches
(Image: Synlait)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Sharply reduced sales volumes have led to Synlait Milk warning first-half profit will be weaker after problems with implementing SAP IT systems.Sales fell by about 45% because of computer problems which delayed shipments of the firm's ingredient products in the first four months of the July 2023 financial year.The company said milk supplies were also lower over the same period.Synlait said net profit in the six months ending Jan 31 would be lower than the $27.9 million it reported in the 2022 financial year. It retained its annual guidance,...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Tech in 2023: hell, it can’t be worse than this year

The five predictions for the year ahead and what it would mean for tech, through a decidedly New Zealand lens.

Peter Griffin 5:00am