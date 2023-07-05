Menu
Listed Companies

UBS appointed to sell Auckland council shares

Auckland council will be using UBS for its Auckland airport share sell-off. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The NZ arm of investment bank UBS has been appointed to help Auckland council sell a 7% stake in Auckland International Airport.In a statement released on Wednesday, the council said UBS New Zealand had been appointed as a financial adviser for the first stage of the proposed sell-down of airport shares, valued at $865m. Auckland council group chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said the council was "now turning our attention to this process".The statement said the council was also considering "a range of sale structures a...
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Markets Market close

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
