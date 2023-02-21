Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

(Image: Supplied)

Vector’s net half-year profit to December 2022 fell 13.2% from the same period in 2021, partly due to rising interest costs and a one-off windfall the previous year.The electricity and gas distribution company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes for financial instruments (Ebitda) of $274 million in the six months to December 31, 2022, up 3.9% from the same period in 2021.That included $94.6m from discontinued operations arising from Vector’s conditional partial sale of its metering...