Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

(Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Vector’s net half-year profit to December 2022 fell 13.2% from the same period in 2021, partly due to rising interest costs and a one-off windfall the previous year.The electricity and gas distribution company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes for financial instruments (Ebitda) of $274 million in the six months to December 31, 2022, up 3.9% from the same period in 2021.That included $94.6m from discontinued operations arising from Vector’s conditional partial sale of its metering...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm

Energy

Mercury Energy has a wet, wet, wet result

The gentailer's half-year results have been dominated by rain.

Ian Llewellyn 1:55pm
Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets Market close

Shares fall as Ryman completes capital raise bookbuild

Ryman Healthcare drove much of the market weakness on Monday, as it completed the institutional component of its $902 million rights issue.

Dan Brunskill 20 Feb 2023