Why NZ and global airfares have taken off

Airlines had 'misdiagnosed' demand. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 15 May 2023
The slow return of global airlines to full capacity reflects an initial hesitancy to get international fleets airborne and many have now been caught flat-footed by resurgent global travel. Lufthansa Consulting, an airline advisory division of German airline Lufthansa, said this has had the impact of keeping the number of available seats at suboptimal levels. The company suggests it’s also a root cause of significant recent jumps in ticket prices, along with inflationary cost pressure.That’s as the latest International Air...
Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Property

Terry Serepisos-owned Titanium Trustee owes $45m

The company was placed into receivership on March 13.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
Policy

Retirement village clampdown might sap competition

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 11 May 2023
Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Markets

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023