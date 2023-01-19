Māori authorities' exports dropped even as NZ exports rose

Sales in primary industries, such as farming, forestry, fishing and mining, fell $71m or 18%. (Image: Getty)

Total goods exports by Māori authorities and their subsidiaries slumped by 26% in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the same 2021 quarter. However, New Zealand’s total goods exports over the same period rose by 21%.Statistics NZ said the large fall was due to several major businesses enjoying high exports in the same 2021 quarter.According to the data, Māori authorities sold and exported less, but increased spending and hiring in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter.Total sales fell 8.3% and purchas...