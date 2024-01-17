Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

a2 Milk rises as NZ sharemarket remains flat

a2 Milk rises as NZ sharemarket remains flat
There were 24.29 million share transactions worth $83.46m. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Global marketer a2 Milk increased nearly 4% due to a slowing birth rate in its crucial Chinese market as the New Zealand sharemarket finished flat for the second day running.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a range of 11,723.62 and 11,789.07 – with a stronger performance in the afternoon – and closed at 11,767.03, down 3.72 points or 0.03%.There were 52 gainers and 79 decliners over the whole market on improved volumes of 24.29 million share transactions worth $83.46m.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset M...
Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip
Energy

Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip

There are no alarm bells yet, but the sector has a worried eye on winter.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

More Markets

Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline
Property

Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline

Portfolio devalued by $145 million for first six months.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Community assets on the line: M&A outlook 2024
Markets

Community assets on the line: M&A outlook 2024

Communities can have their asset cake and eat it too, a top investor says.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 16 Jan 2024
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024