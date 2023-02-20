Menu
Accident Compensation Corporation opposes Pushpay offer

Pushpay offers church management software. (Image: Pushpay)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
The Accident Compensation Corporation has announced it will vote against the Pushpay takeover offer endorsed by its board of directors. US-based private equity investors Sixth Street and BGH Capital have offered to buy the church donations platform for $1.34 per share, and Pushpay’s independent directors have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme of arrangement. ACC, which owns a 6.2% stake in the company, has dismissed the board’s recommendation and will vote against the scheme – unless there was a s...
