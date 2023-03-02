Menu
AFT Pharmaceuticals gets approval to crack US market

AFT managing director Dr Hartley Atkinson is excited about the growth opportunities opened up by the FDA approval. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals has secured access to the multibillion-dollar United States painkiller market, with approval of its rapid-release Maxigesic tablets.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday, the company announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulator, had approved the use of Maxigesic Rapid for the management of mild to moderate acute pain in the US.Maxigesic Rapid, taken in tablet form, is a combination of paracetamol and ibuprofen deployed via a patented rapid-release technology.The US analgesic or painkille...
