Ruapehu Alpine Lifts administrators promote ski passes

Passes for the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields will go on sale soon. (Image: Getty)

Season passes for the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields on Mt Ruapehu will go on sale shortly, the administrators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) say.The company was placed under voluntary administration last October following the impacts of covid-19 and poor weather.In a bid to support the operation, deemed a crucial tourism offering in the area, the government has so far provided $8 million in bridging finance.Last year, lifetime pass holders were surveyed to see if they would pay a $2500 transfer fee and a levy of up to $250 a year for two to thr...