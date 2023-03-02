More troubles for Interislander service

The Kaiarahi was late into Wellington after navigation issues were picked up on the Kaitaki. (Image: Bluebridge)

The ageing Interislander fleet has experienced another technical issue, disrupting passengers en route to Wellington.The service, run by KiwiRail, has had a horror start to 2023, including a serious incident when the Kaitaki issued a mayday call after losing power in all four engines.On Wednesday, an issue with the navigation system on the Kaitaki was identified during routine pre-departure testing ahead of its scheduled 8.30pm freight sailing from Wellington.“We do not sail any of our ships unless all systems are fully operating as inten...