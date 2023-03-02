New Zealand Rural Land Co lists in Frankfurt

The company is raising money to help fund its forestry acquisitions. (Image: Getty)

Publicly-listed land investor New Zealand Rural Land Co (NZRL) has listed on the Frankfurt exchange.According to an update to the NZ stock exchange on Thursday, the dual listing was done after requests from potential European investors.“The undertaking of this dual listing fits with NZRL’s previous market commentary that it is seeking to broaden its international investor base, and a dual listing in Frankfurt is a cost-effective venue to facilitate this,” the company said.NZL director Christopher Swasbrook said investor demand...