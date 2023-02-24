Air NZ could have made ‘even more profit’ – Foran

Chief executive Greg Foran said the half year profit wouldn't even cover the cost of a single 787 Dreamliner. (Photo: Dan Brunskill)

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran has defended the airline’s $299 million half-year profit, saying it could’ve made even more money if it wanted to.After three years of losses, the airline has bounced back into the black. The company expects to report a before-tax profit of $450m to $530m in its full-year results in August. This could well be higher than both its 2019 and 2018 results – at $382m and $490m, respectively – but does little to make up the $1.8 billion loss in the past three years. Througho...