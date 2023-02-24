Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Air NZ could have made ‘even more profit’ – Foran

Air NZ could have made ‘even more profit’ – Foran
Chief executive Greg Foran said the half year profit wouldn't even cover the cost of a single 787 Dreamliner. (Photo: Dan Brunskill)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran has defended the airline’s $299 million half-year profit, saying it could’ve made even more money if it wanted to.After three years of losses, the airline has bounced back into the black. The company expects to report a before-tax profit of $450m to $530m in its full-year results in August. This could well be higher than both its 2019 and 2018 results – at $382m and $490m, respectively – but does little to make up the $1.8 billion loss in the past three years. Througho...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

More Markets

Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
News in Brief

Sanford first quarter update –prices up, volumes down

Salmon was the stand-out division, while the company is still in recovery mode.

Staff reporters 9:57am
Property

Vital Healthcare’s underlying result belies unrealised losses

Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s net property income was up 24.4% and up 3.7% on a like-for-like and constant currency basis.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am