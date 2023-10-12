Menu
Air NZ flags soft domestic market for business and government travel

Air NZ flags soft domestic market for business and government travel
The national carrier is warning the economic environment continues to be uncertain.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Air New Zealand says it is seeing softness in the domestic travel market, and earnings before tax for the first half of the 2024 financial year to Dec 31 could come in at between $180 million to $230m. That compares to earnings before other significant items and taxation of $299m for the first six months of the 2023 financial year The national carrier said in a market update on Thursday morning that customer demand remained solid across most markets, but within NZ, corporate and government travel demand had been soft. &ldquo...
