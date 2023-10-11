Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Beef and lamb profitability to hit 15-year low

Beef and lamb profitability to hit 15-year low
Inflation, farm costs and weak economies in key markets will all contribute to a tough year for farmers. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Demand for sheep and beef will recover slightly, but not enough to outweigh continuing increases in farming costs, according to a new report from Beef + Lamb New Zealand.The industry body’s New Season Outlook 2023-24 forecasts “another tough year for farmers”, its chief economist Andrew Burtt said.“We’re forecasting farm profitability to fall by 31% for the 2023-24 year, which follows a decline of 32% in 2022-23 and means profits for farmers have more than halved in two years. This is a 15-year low, when you t...
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets Exclusive

Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 3:35pm
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem