Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay

Staff reporters
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building’s board has withdrawn a resolution for this month’s annual meeting to raise the pool for directors’ fees by 25%, in the face of shareholder pushback. The resolution to increase the pool to $2.5 million from $2m would give the board greater flexibility and assurance to directors, which the board thought was limited by the amount set 12 years earlier.  Director fees are now $1.79m, meaning directors have $200,000 of headroom to cater to any change in strategy. Shareholders were to vote on the res...
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
Markets Market close

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 3:35pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
