Primary Sector

More farmers say their business is unviable – Rabobank
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
A growing number of farmers view their own businesses as unviable, the latest quarterly Rabobank Rural Confidence survey showed.Twelve percent of farmers viewed their farming operation as unviable this quarter versus 8% in the prior quarter.The number of farmers who assess their operations as “just viable” rose to 40% from 38%.On the investment side, only 6% expect to increase investment, and 40% expect to decrease it.The latest survey – completed late last month – found farmer confidence in the broader agricultural econ...
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets Exclusive

Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 3:35pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
