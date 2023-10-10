Menu
Oji Purchases some Norske Skog assets in Kawerau

(Image: Norske Skog)
Staff reporters
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Oji Fibre Solutions has completed its purchase of some of the assets left over by Norske Skog after it closed the Kawerau newsprint mill in 2021.The deal for Oji to purchase some Norske Skog land, buildings and other assets in Kawerau was approved by the Overseas Investment Office on Sept 20, enabling it to complete the deal.Chief executive Jon Ryder said: “This is good news because it allows us to retain essential equipment and services for our Tasman pulp mill near Kawerau.”The two mills were once part of an integrated facility, s...
