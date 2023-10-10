Menu
Nats target Middle East, Latin America in drive to double exports

India is also high on the target list. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
A National-led government will put free trade deals in the Middle East and Latin America at the top of its agenda to secure a doubling of exports over the coming decade.Trade spokesman Todd McClay said the opposition party plans to double the value of exports in 10 years, indicating New Zealand can achieve overseas sales of almost $189.8 billion in 2033 from the $73b of goods exports and $21.9b of services exports reported in the March year.That’s a faster pace than either of the previous decades, with annual goods exports at $46.6b and s...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
