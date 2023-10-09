Menu
Spirit of Queenstown deal sails through regulatory approval

The Spirit of Queenstown docked in the township. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
The Commerce Commission has signed off on RealNZ's purchase of the Spirit of Queenstown from its southern lakes' tourism competitor, Southern Discoveries.The faster, 26-metre, 150-seat vessel will be used in addition to Real NZ's vintage steamship, the TSS Earnslaw, to ferry tourists to the company's Walter Peak high country farm. Spirit of Queenstown has been offering excursions on Lake Wakatipu for 10 years.The transaction price was not disclosed, but the original purchase price for the boat is underst...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
