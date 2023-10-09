Menu
F&P Appliances' radical new head office

Plans by RTA Studio for Fisher & Paykel Appliances' new $220m world headquarters. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Whitewear giant Fisher & Paykel Appliances has signed up one of New Zealand’s biggest builders for a radical new three-building $220 million global headquarters.Mark Elmore, vice-president of design and brand for the Kiwi brand, said on Monday that Naylor Love was contracted for two of the three new Penrose buildings, with the third to be a carpark, but a tenant on the site is yet to complete their lease.“For us, this is the next platform for Fisher & Paykel Appliances to grow globally – a purpose-built research and de...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
