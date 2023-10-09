Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b
Jason Boyes says customer interest is growing. (Image: Infratil)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
The value of infrastructure investment company Infratil's investment in CDC Data Centres has jumped from an estimated A$3.4 billion (NZ$3.67b) to A$3.88b over the past six months on the strength of growth in demand for artificial intelligence services.The new estimate represents the midpoint of a valuation range of between A$3.64b and A$4.19b.Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said "market dynamics" have led to a significant uptick in inbound customer interest for CDC's datacentre services. In response, he said, CDC exp...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election