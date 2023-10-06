Menu
Airways NZ returns to profit post-pandemic

Airways NZ is the country's air navigation provider. (Image: Airways NZ)
Staff reporters
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Airways New Zealand has returned to profit for the first time since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, recording a net profit after tax of $5.4 million. In its annual results for the June 30, 2023, financial year, the state-owned enterprise said its core air navigation business made a net profit of $400,000, and its commercial business, Airways International Limited (AIL), made a net profit after tax of $5.0m. AIL commercialises Airways NZ’s intellectual property, such as with air traffic control training.The revenue from a...
Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03.

Ian Llewellyn 6:32pm
Infrastructure

Auckland's $2b flood relief deal

Insured homeowners of condemned houses will get 95% of market value.

Staff reporters 6:10pm
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
