Air NZ flies into surging demand and serious economic headwinds

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Air NZ said it was "firmly" in the revival phase of its 'survive, revive, and thrive' pandemic plan. (Photo: Air NZ)
Air New Zealand spent most of the previous financial year operating at a fraction of its capacity as it struggled against ongoing covid outbreaks and restrictions.The end result was a huge underlying loss – before tax and other significant items – of $725 million, widening from $444m in the prior year. While revenue lifted 8% to $2.7 billion, operating earnings fell from a $334m surplus last year to a $4m loss. Chief executive Greg Foran said international passenger flying was “virtually non-existent” while dom...

Air NZ's results doesn't surprise the market
Staff reporters | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

All the companies with 'sky' in their names reported their earnings today.

Retail FREE
Woolworths NZ's earnings shrink
Ella Somers | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Covid-19 was a double-edged sword for Woolworths New Zealand earnings for the 2022 financial year.

Listed Companies
Channel predicts return of aviation fuel demand – and dividends
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Channel's first opportunity for a dividend will be in March 2023 and if conditions are met it could be about 6 cents per share.

Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

