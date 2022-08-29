See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes

Ampol sells minority stake in Z Energy properties

Staff reporters
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

The sale of part of the Z Energy assets will free up capital for Ampol. (Image: Getty)
The sale of part of the Z Energy assets will free up capital for Ampol. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
Fuel conglomerate Ampol will sell a 49% stake in properties owned by Z Energy to the Australian stock exchange-listed Charter Hall Group in a leaseback deal. Ampol will move Z’s 51 property assets into an unlisted vehicle in which Charter Hall Retail REIT will acquire a minority stake for $126 million.This is an extension of a partnership Ampol and Charter Hall share in Australia and allows the fuel distributor to free up capital to use elsewhere.Z Energy will retain a 51% stake in the new property vehicle and pay Charter Hall an ann...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
A2 lifts annual net profit 52% in 'challenging' market conditions
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

A2 Milk’s sales to China and other Asian markets were up 24.5%, while operating earnings rose 92%.

Retail FREE
Sparkle in Michael Hill's eye as shares jump 10%
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Michael Hill shares jumped more than 10% in early morning trading after the jeweller announced a positive full-year profit.

Finance
Restaurant Brands' margins shrink as inflation bites
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Despite challenges, the company reported a net profit of $15.3m for the six months to June 30.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.