Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts bullish about Fisher & Paykel but warn of risks

Analysts bullish about Fisher & Paykel but warn of risks
Analysts expect the first-half results to be within expectations. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Forsyth Barr is not expecting any surprises when Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reports on Wednesday but says any risk is on the downside.The analysts expect the first-half results to be within expectations with minimal changes to full-year guidance of $1.7 billion.However, recent changes and currency movement pointed to the balance of risk being more skewed to the downside than the upside.The guidance provided at its late August AGM is for revenue of about $790 million and net profit after tax between $95m and $105m with the consensus and Forb...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide

The end of the property boom is diminishing homeownership as a path to wealth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Higher interest rates shattering housing dreams worldwide
Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

More Markets

Comvita’s 2024 revenue falls 10% due to ‘broader concerns’ over the economy
Markets

Comvita’s 2024 revenue falls 10% due to ‘broader concerns’ over the economy

Comvita chief executive David Banfield said it was “disappointing” to share the impact.

Staff reporters 10:30am
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 24 Nov 2023
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices
Markets

The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 24 Nov 2023
Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023