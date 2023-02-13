Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts shave Mainfreight earnings as growth slows

Analysts shave Mainfreight earnings as growth slows
Mainfreight's slowdown in growth was mostly in the transport division. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Analysts have been shaving down their Mainfreight earnings forecasts after what one called an “uncharacteristically” subdued trading update.Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley said the downbeat update had been partly anticipated.“Profit growth in the first 17 weeks of the second half of 2023 has slowed sharply from extremely high levels over the past two years,” Bowley said.“Mainfreight has enjoyed consistent double-digit net profit growth through each half-year period since the second half of 2018 until now,” h...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm

More Markets

Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Infrastructure

Powerless Vector customers down below 13,000

Vector continues to warn that the number of powerless customers will continue to fluctuate through the storm.

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Infrastructure

Vector: homes north of Orewa have lost power

Strong winds and multiple faults on some lines are slowing power restoration.

Staff reporters 12:21pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.7% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building's first-half profit margin of 8.4% was down from 9.5% in the previous second half year.

Jenny Ruth 12:00pm