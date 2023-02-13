Analysts shave Mainfreight earnings as growth slows

Mainfreight's slowdown in growth was mostly in the transport division. (Image: Supplied)

Analysts have been shaving down their Mainfreight earnings forecasts after what one called an “uncharacteristically” subdued trading update.Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley said the downbeat update had been partly anticipated.“Profit growth in the first 17 weeks of the second half of 2023 has slowed sharply from extremely high levels over the past two years,” Bowley said.“Mainfreight has enjoyed consistent double-digit net profit growth through each half-year period since the second half of 2018 until now,” h...