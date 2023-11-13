Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Another Sanford director exits

Another Sanford director exits
Fishing company Sanford has its full-year result on Tuesday. (Image: Sanford)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
Fishing company Sanford has lost another director, with Fiona Mackenzie deciding not to stand for re-election at the firm’s annual meeting in December, the company said on Monday.On Nov 9, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company said director Abby Foote had resigned with immediate effect. Sanford’s full-year result is out on Tuesday. The company will hold its annual meeting on Dec 18 and director nominations close on Monday.'Unique technical and relationship skills'Mackenzie joined the Sanford board in 2020 a...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

More Markets

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down
Markets Market close

Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,140.4, down 57.25 points or 0.51%.

Graham Skellern 10 Nov 2023