AoFrio increases revenue 18% in third quarter

Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Oct 2022

AoFrio, formerly Wellington Drive Technologies, has increased its revenue by 18% in the third quarter of this year.In addition, it expects the last quarter to be “three very large revenue months”.The hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) company, which also supplies energy-efficient motors to the global retail food and beverage industry, released its trading results for the three months to September, which saw it post revenue of $18.1 million for the period, compared with $15.3m in the same period last year.While the company...

Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Yield stocks such as Chorus and property investors led the market higher. 

Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.

Auditor general worries about the future of audits
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

In his 'audit of the auditor', John Ryan said there are too few auditors – and too few entering the profession.

Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

