New chair for Synlait Milk

Rebecca Howard

Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Synlait Milk’s independent director, Simon Robertson, will replace John Penno as chair at the end of the Dec 2 annual general meeting. At last year’s annual meeting, shareholders appointed Penno until the 2022 AGM as a temporary measure to help onboard Synlait’s new chief executive, Grant Watson.Robertson was appointed to the board in 2020. He is a professional director with extensive commercial experience, including 10 years with Auckland International Airport where he was the chief financial officer, among other roles.&...

Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Yield stocks such as Chorus and property investors led the market higher. 

Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.

Auditor general worries about the future of audits
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

In his 'audit of the auditor', John Ryan said there are too few auditors – and too few entering the profession.

Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

