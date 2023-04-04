Auckland Airport appoints new COO

Chloe Surridge. (Image: Auckland Airport)

Chloe Surridge has been appointed chief operations officer of Auckland Airport from May 1. Surridge was recently group general manager of airports for Air New Zealand, where she oversaw 50 airports worldwide and managed a workforce of 2000. Prior to this, other senior roles included chief executive at Invercargill Airport, general manager of supply chain for Air New Zealand and hotel director for Carnival Cruise Lines.“Auckland Airport is under way with its most significant redevelopment since 1966, replacing the ageing domesti...