Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt

Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt
Carrie Hurihanganui is the chief executive of the country's biggest airport. (Image: Auckland International Airport)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Auckland International Airport doesn’t expect a change in government to negatively affect the airport’s plans for the future.Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui told BusinessDesk on Tuesday at the airport's annual meeting that AIA didn’t anticipate any negative impacts from the incoming government, although she said the final form of the new government hadn’t quite yet taken shape.“What I do see is, certainly National and Act, they're focused on infrastructure and investing in New Zealand,” she said.&...
NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data
Further rate hikes look to be off the table

Annual inflation dropped back to 5.6%.

Rebecca Howard 3:31pm
Further rate hikes look to be off the table
Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English

Bill English says the centre-right shift is awarning to business leaders.

Pattrick Smellie 3:28pm
Corporates out of step with voters on ESG: English

Harmoney has no more peers
Harmoney has no more peers

The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 5:10pm
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Volpara hits 12 months of positive cashflow
Volpara hits 12 months of positive cashflow

The company's shares are up 23% so far this year.

Staff reporters 10:34am